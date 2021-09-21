



Many people believe that garages are only helpful for storing excess stuff and for catching dust. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. There is a range of things that you can do to give your garage the respect it deserves and make it look amazing. This post will cover six fantastic methods you can use to create the garage of your dreams.

Begin From The Ground Up

The best way to get any room looking fabulous is to improve the one place that you think nobody looks at; the floor! Garage floors are often a mess of cracked cement that collects dust and spiders. Moreover, if you keep your car inside, motor oil and other fluids can ruin the floor and make it look unkempt.

The first thing you should do is to give your floor a complete makeover. Even if it costs a little money, it should last for a long time if done correctly. Some options you might want to consider include:

Vinyl flooring: This is easy to install, durable, and looks great. You also have the added benefit of being able to choose from a variety of patterns and colors.

Tiles: Before buying tiles, consider the work you will perform as anything too vigorous could break them. However, for most people, they will be strong enough and look fantastic.

Floor paint: You can buy specialist, hard-wearing floor paint that can cover your old floor with ease.

Epoxy: It looks like the epoxy craze isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and you can get creative with this resin.

Concrete sealant: It’s a great option if you don’t want to spend a lot of money. While it may not be the most exciting option, it is a tough covering for your existing floor.

Once you have laid down your flooring to the specification you chose, the next step will be to protect it. As mentioned earlier, if you park your vehicles inside, your lovely new flooring will eventually end up like the old floor, dirty, broken, and dusty.

Therefore, the best option is to use garage containment mats, a protective layer between your vehicle and the floor. They are straightforward to use (you simply place them where you park your car) and easy to clean. Regardless of what kind of floor you have, they are beneficial if you have tiled, painted, or epoxied so that your base keeps its appearance.

Improve The Lighting

The best-kept secret in an interior designer’s handbook is to improve the lighting. This is true for your home and also for your garage. By upgrading your lighting, you will not only make the area a more pleasant place to be, but you can also make it more functional.

The best option is to connect several light switches to different sources. Generally, garages in every nation will only require the typical fluorescent strip lighting found in garages everywhere.

On the other hand, if you are going to work, a more focused light might be necessary. If, however, you want it to be a place for your friends to meet, you should select lights that provide an atmosphere that promotes conversation between each other.

Essentially, you should turn your garage from a dingy, headache-inducing place into something that you are happy to be. The garage could also be made more comfortable by installing ceiling fans in addition to lighting. They will circulate air, reducing the feeling of stuffiness.

Maximize Your Storage Game

One of the main issues with garages is that they are used for excess storage. This is fine when you don’t use it, but it can be highly inefficient, especially if you want to find your belongings. The good news is that you don’t have to sacrifice your storage; you simply need to upgrade your game. You can think about utilizing the walls, the ceiling, and even your door. Some exciting options can include:

Walls: You can set up shelving or merely use the walls to hang bicycles and gardening equipment. In addition, you could dedicate an entire wall to your tools by creating a pegboard wall.

Ceiling: You can buy unique storage systems that use eh ceiling space or make your own. The idea is that it should be easy and safe to access while storing lesser-used items such as Christmas decorations.

Footwear area: If you enter your house via your garage, you should have a dedicated space to store your footwear. This will keep things neat as well as making the area more efficient.

Create Cabinets To Hide Utilities

Like most people, your garage probably has lots of electrical boxes, washing machines, and more. Although these are necessary for a functional home, they can ruin the overall aesthetic. However, you can build your own cabinets to hide them away.

For example, you can group your fuse box and electrical switches in one area and create a unit to hide them. As long as they are still easy to access in case of emergency, you should be fine. Additionally, if your washing and drying units are based in your garage, you might decide to build a cabinet that obscures them from view.

Utilize Your Corners

Corners are helpful for what else besides collecting spider webs? To make your garage look great, you’ll need to be creative. Garden tools can be attached to special corner units. These corner racks are great for storing vertical items vertically and keeping them out of the way. Additionally, you could build corner storage units to hold the thing you can’t bear to get rid of but don’t want to be in plain sight.

Upgrade The Door

In addition to being ugly, your dingy garage door doesn’t contribute to curb appeal or resale value. If you’re looking to maximize the use of your garage, look into upgrading your door. However, you can achieve the same result by filling in the dents in your existing aluminum or vinyl door and painting it. Whatever you choose, ensure that it matches the aesthetic of your house.

Although it can be tricky to add some of the elements to your garage, it will be worth it in the end. If you love to spend time in your garage and you want to make it look great, make sure to follow some of the tips and elements mentioned above.