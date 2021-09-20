



By Andrew Atkinson

Pilar de la Horadada Festivities Programme Patronales 2021 get underway on October 2 with the election and crowning of the 2021 Fiesta Queens.

In all events, the use of a mask will be mandatory and at performances all attendees must remain seated with dancing not allowed.

Programming is subject to change in accordance with the resolutions agreed by the Consellería de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública, as a result of the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

The Fairground is located on Avenida Felipe VI, Parque Raimundo Benedicto (Los Cubos).

Programme: October 8: CHUPINAZO and BATUCADA at 10pm. Fairgrounds. TRIBUTE to the “Canto del Loco” 10.30pm.

October 9: CHILDREN’S ANIMATION 11am-2pm and 5-7pm. Fairgrounds.

POPULAR PAELLA and PAELLAS CONTEST will be given to all participants of the paella contest 11.30-4pm. Fairgrounds.

GRAN PRIX with the participation of the Peñas 5pm Municipal Sports Centre José Villaescusa Carrasco” Football Field. TRIBUTE to ”Queen” at 10pm. Fairgrounds.

October 10: CHILDREN’S ANIMATION 11am-2pm. 14:00. Fairgrounds.

OFFERING OF FLOWERS throughout the day at the Church square.

PERFORMANCE by the “Lux Aeterna” Saxophone Quartet 5pm at the Church square.

CONCERT by “Álvaro de Luna” 10pm. Fairgrounds. (Ticket sales at www.entradasatualcance.com and www.horizonte-musical.com).

October 11: OFFERING OF FLORAL BOUQUETS throughout the day at the Church square.

OFFERING OF BASKETS OF FLOWERS accompanied by the “Unión Musical Horadada” 5.30-6.45pm at the Church square.

NIGHT OF HUMOUR by “Commander Lara” 11pm. Fairgrounds. (Ticket sales at www.entradasatualcance.com and www.horizonte-musical.com).

October 12: Feast of Our Lady of Pilar. PASACALLES with the “Unión Musical Horadada” to collect the Queens and Bridesmaids and accompany them to the Parish Church at 11am.

HOLY MASS in honour of Our Patron Saint, Virgin of the Pilar at 12 noon at the Parish Church.

FIREWORKS CASTLE 9pm next to the Rambla Urbana. Great MUSICAL SHOW “The Talent” 10pm. Fairgrounds.

October 13 – Children’s Day: CHILDREN’S ANIMATION 11am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Fairgrounds.

FAMILY MUSICAL PERFORMANCE “Beauty and the Beast.” 7pm. Fairgrounds.

October 16: Day for the Elderly

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE by “Los Happys” at 9pm. Fairgrounds.

FREE TOURIST TRAIN SERVICE (ROUND TRIP) TO THE FAIRGROUND.

Stops: Fair area (Avenida Felipe VI); San Isidro neighborhood; Calle Mayor with Avenida de la Libertad; The Church square; Bispo Bascuñana neighborhood; Park Andrés Murcia Viudas (Avenida Felipe VI).

Updates at http://www.pilardelahoradada.org/areas/fiestas