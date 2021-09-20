



Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are pleased to announce that their next production the popular Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical ‘South Pacific” .

The plot centres on an American Naval Nurse, Ensign Nellie Forbush who has been stationed on a South Pacific Island during World War II. Nellie falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner Emile De Becque, but struggles to accept his mixed-race children.

The Musical has big chorus numbers “Bloody Mary’ and ‘Nothing Like a Dame’, ‘Wash that man right outa my hair’ and the shows signature tune, ‘Some Enchanted evening’.

One of the main characters in the show is Luther Billis, a loveable and crafty man who helps provide much needed comic relief for his fellow sailors. Billis has little or no respect for authority and is always scheming, but he is a good friend to Nellie.

He also runs a laundry enterprise with a homemade washing machine. The character of Billis is played by Andy Kirkwood (pictured) who in the past has played principal roles in Chicago and Anything goes.

The show will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre between Wednesday 24th and Saturday 27th of November with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848. Tickets purchased in 2020 will still be honoured.