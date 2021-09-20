



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos Sports Council have announced the award of the work to adapt and improve the Valencian Community park in the La Herrada Urbanization.

“It has been approved the award of the work of adaptation and improvement of the Valencian Community park to the company Mobipark S.L., with a total budget of €41,030.97,” said Ana Belen Juarez Pastor.

▪️The repair of existing sports equipment.

▪️ Expansion of existing sports equipment.

▪️ Replacement of banks with an accessible model and elimination of physical barriers.

▪️ Works of adaptation of the pavement of the albero.

▪️Installations of sports calisthenics elements.

▪️Installation of sports elements of Benches of jumps.