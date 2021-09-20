



The vast majority of collisions are the result of driver negligence, which is why drivers involved in accidents should take steps to ensure they are not at fault. Understanding what you can do to avoid being found negligent by a judge or jury could protect your interests and give you some measure of relief if you have been hurt in an accident.

1. Talk to a Lawyer After an Accident

Whether you are at fault for an accident, you might want to consider speaking with a personal injury lawyer about your case if you have suffered any sort of injury (no matter how mild).

If the other driver was clearly at fault for the accident, then there is a good chance that your damages will be covered by that person’s insurance policies (assuming he/she has the proper coverage) and that is why you need a car accident lawyer after a car crash. This way, if you have to miss work due to your injuries, filing sooner rather than later will ensure you receive a higher settlement.

2. Take Pictures of Your Car and the Other Car

In some cases, the other driver may try to claim that your car is at fault when it was actually that driver’s fault. Immediately after an accident, take a picture or two of your car from different angles. Make sure you get a photo of the license plate of any other vehicles involved in the collision as well. It can also be helpful to snap a few photos from different perspectives of intersections, traffic signs and lights, etc., if these are relevant to your situation or could become relevant in any legal proceedings resulting from your accident.

3. Check for Injuries After a Collision

If you have been injured in a car accident, check yourself for injuries and seek medical attention, regardless of how minor you may feel your injuries are. There is a good chance that your pain and discomfort will only get worse after the initial shock wears off.

4. Look for Warning Signs of a Serious Injury

Even if a doctor provides a clean bill of health following an accident, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have serious injuries hiding beneath the surface. If you experience dizziness or weakness, nausea or vomiting, blurred vision or difficulty breathing after any type of impact to your body (such as in at car accident), then contact your doctor immediately and report these symptoms regardless of how they come about (i.e., even if they occur during sleep).

It could be very beneficial to bring these things up with your doctor, since they could be indicative of some more serious injuries that might not be apparent at first.

5. Keep a Journal After a Collision

Jot down the date and time of any injuries you experience after an accident, along with details about your condition — how severe it is, if it comes and goes, etc. If you have to seek medical attention for these injuries, then write down the date and time of your appointments, as well as any prescriptions or treatment that was prescribed by doctors. This journal will be helpful evidence in case you need to file a personal injury claim regarding your recovery process or losses from being out of work.

6. Do Not Discuss Fault with the Other Driver

Do not apologize for what happened to another driver, nor discuss who might be at fault or what each driver may have been doing leading up to the accident. This is because, whether you are at fault or not, apologizing or admitting guilt could be used against you in a court of law if your case goes to trial.

7. Keep All Documents and Information Related to Your Accident

It can be helpful to keep all documents related to your car accident, even if they seem inconsequential. Receipts for prescriptions or medical treatments, photos of your vehicle or property damage sustained in an accident, records from medical providers and insurance companies — these are just some examples of documents that could become important evidence later on down the road should lawyers need them during the course of settling a personal injury claim or litigating it in front of a judge and jury.

8. Research Laws and Regulations

Car accidents can make you confused, stressed and overwhelmed. If you’ve been involved in a car accident recently, take some time to understand your state’s laws about how much time you have to file a lawsuit following an accident (known as the “statute of limitations”) and the like.

Although the other driver is at fault for what happened, that doesn’t mean that you will receive compensation for your injuries or damages — there are statutes about who can legally receive monetary awards in these types of claims and usually only those deemed “eligible” do so. By understanding these regulations, it could help ensure that your case moves forward successfully.

9. Get Medical Attention After a Collision

Regardless of whether you’ve been injured after being involved in a car accident, it can be very important to seek medical attention. This is because you could have some hidden injuries that, if left untreated, will only worsen over time and become more difficult to treat. Seeing a doctor as soon as possible following an accident can ensure that everything gets checked out and treated accordingly.

Why is calling a car accident lawyer important?

By calling a car accident lawyer, you can get help with protecting your rights and having the other party held accountable for their actions. The following are just some reasons why it is important to have legal representation in these types of cases:

The insurance company for the person who causes an accident may try to offer you a small settlement that does not include medical treatment or future lost wages. If this happens, then contacting a personal injury lawyer will provide you with someone who can help you negotiate on your behalf, ensuring that you receive fair compensation for what happened to you.

Payments provided by another’s insurance company are usually tax-free, which means they might be taxable if obtained through legal action.

Your claim could be damaged if you do not contact an attorney within the specified period of time.

If the defendant cannot be identified, your case will be against the driver, whose insurance is responsible for paying any damages or injuries that may have occurred.

Car accidents can cause a lot of stress and confusion, which is why it’s important to have legal representation to ensure that your rights are being protected. If you’re currently in an accident or have been recently, then take some time to research the laws surrounding car accidents in your state.

Additionally, get medical care as soon as possible to ensure that you don’t have any injuries hidden under the surface.