Environmentalists slam Valencian Community as dirtiest and most neglected





By Andrew Atkinson

Action has been taken following criticism arising two years after the Riada De Santa María in Almoradí was damaged with the Río Segura wall causing serious damage.

The incident included losses in homes, crops and public services, along with drinking water and sanitation networks.

In the second week of September it was highlighted as being full of reeds – even tagged as Valencia being the community ‘the most neglected and dirtiest’.

Orihuela based Eugenie Diana Stanescu was critical of the situation: “If it is full of reeds, here everything remains the same and it will continue like that.

“If you go through Spain you realise that the Valencian Community is the dirtiest and most neglected.

“With less infrastructure, badly built bungalows and bungalows in areas where it cannot be built.

“Long live Ximo Puig – and all his off-spring. Here everything is conspicuous by its absence, now the Valencian reigns in the cabbages. I don’t know why?”.

Puri Candi said: “Molina can’t see the river. If I said it would rain, everything would flood again.

“They don’t clean it – they are unpresentable – they don’t have the river in good condition.

“So much monolith, for what?To have the river abandoned?”.

Tontomàs Ska said: “The only solution to remove the reeds is to cut them – and put a black plastic on them for a whole year.

“Solarisation is required. And then reforesting the entire area, cleared of native species.”