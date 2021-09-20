



Racing San Miguel youth team goalkeeper Ivan Espinosa Perez celebrated his 18th birthday with a cake and best wishes from the club.

The youth team then went on to beat Santa Pola B 4-1 in the opening 2021-22 season fixture off the season at Montesico Blanco.

“We dominated from start to finish – in a match that had two very different halves,” said Coach Adrián Sánchez.

Racing San Miguel dominated and went 1-0 ahead on 25 minutes following good combination play between Cristian and Charly, who netted. Cristian and Abraham also got amongst the goals: “It was a great league start to the season,” added Sànchez.

Arias nets in SC Torrevieja CF ‘A’ win at CD Cox

SC Torrevieja CF ‘A’ defeated CD Cox away 2-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 opening 2021-22 game with goals from Liam and Arias.

Atletico de Catral CF gained a 2-0 away win at CF Rafal, Alguena CF defeated CD Montesinos at home 2-1, with CF Sporting Albatera taking three points in a 2-1 away win against Sporting Dolores.

UD la Co Ca-Aspense hit four goals in a 4-1 away win at The Warriors Burnham CF.

Adriana Ros Ferrer signs for Saladar

Valencia 2nd Regional Sporting Saladar have boosted their squad with the signing of Adriana Ros Ferrer.

“We announce with great joy and enthusiasm the star signing of the season, the most awaited and desired in Adriana Ros Ferrer at Sporting Saladar Club,” said a spokesperson.