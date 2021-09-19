



fromthehorsesmouth.info 16-horse accumulator

Wolverhampton 36-1 accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Merlins Beard trained by Richard Hughes completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 16 horse accumulator at Wolverhampton on Saturday night.

Thaki (6-4), Twilight Secret (11-8), Alcazan (9-4) and Merlins Beard (10-11) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 36-1 accumulator at the Midlands track.

Mellow Yellow (11-4), Dubai Poet (5-6), Weseekhimhere (11-10), History (13-8), Sadiqaa (14-1), Chemical Energy (4-7), Bielsa (15-2), Carrytheone (2-1), Yamato (11-2), Global Art (20-1), Furzig (5-2), Thaki (6-4), Old Flame (4-11), Twilight Secret (11-8), Alcazan (9-4) and Merlins Beard (10-11) were the fromthehorsesmouth.info Sweet Sixteen winners – that returned a multi-millions bumper payday, including £57,660 from 560 trebles.

Main Caption: Richard Hughes saddled Merlins Beard to Wolverhampton win.

