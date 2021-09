Saturday’s Racing revised selections

Kevin Ryan trained Bielsa (3.40) Ayr priced at 9-1 is a revised selection in the Ayr Gold Cup following Chiefofchiefs being declared a non-runner.

Ridden by Kevin Stott seven-year-old Bielsa, tipped each-way, finished sixth of 24 in the Unibet Stewards Cup at Goodwood in July under Oisin Murphy.

At Newmarket William Haggas trained Mellow Yellow (1.00) is selected under Cieren Fallon, after Mashaaer was declared a non-runner.

Sherdil (3.35) Catterick trained by Karl Burke and ridden by Sam James is a revised selection after King of Speed was declared a non-runner.

Caption: Kevin Ryan trained Bielsa (3.40) revised selection in Ayr Gold Cup.

