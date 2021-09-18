



HIP, HIP, HOORAY as they met for their first rehearsal since 2019. The cast and crew are excited to be back and are looking forward to being able to entertain all you lovely people with the very funny pantomime – TREASURE ISLAND – which is scheduled to be performed at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio at the beginning of February next year.

Long John Silver with his trusted bird Polly and his dastardly, and not so dastardly pirates, sail away to the Caribbean looking for the hidden treasure. Who will be the first to claim the treasure, if indeed there is any to find? There will be fun and mayhem and lots of audience participation… oh yes there will!!!

The Group were very pleased to welcome lots of new members to the first rehearsal and hope that they enjoy the experience and have lots of fun. New members are still welcome to join us to either act, sing in the chorus, or simply help out backstage and rehearsals are held every Tuesday and Thursday at the Cultural Centre, Quesada at 6pm. If you feel like doing something different why not join us for a magical experience. Contact douglasmcclone@yahoo.co.uk for membership details. Or join us at the Cultural Centre in Quesada this Tuesday or Thursday when auditions are being held.

We are all amateurs so don’t be shy you will be made very welcome……..OH YES YOU WILL!!!!