



Now that the pandemic rules are starting to relax locally,and the weather is starting to cool down, are you looking for ways to fill those empty days and evenings?? Do you want to meet new people and make new friends??

If your answer is yes to either of the above, then why not come along to the Los Angeles Bar and Restaurant in Torrevieja on September 24th at 11.00 and see what the Torrevieja U3A has to offer its members.

GROUPS FAIR

The association will be holding its annual Groups Fair there and it will be open to everybody, including non-members, to visit. You can meet and have a friendly chat with some of the many Group Leaders that will be in attendance. You will be able to find out all about what we have to offer our members. Maybe, you have an interest that we do not currently cover and which you could possibly start a group for. All help will be given to start you off.

Not sure about what we are about?? Then you can simply visit our website torreviejau3a.org and read about what we are and what we are doing for our membership. In addition you will be able to read all about some of the forthcoming events that are being organised.

CRAFTS FAIR

In addition to the Groups Fair, we will also be holding a Crafts Fair on November 10th at the same location. Again this will be open to everybody to visit or to rent a table to show off and sell your wares. The cost is a one-off payment of €5 per table. All proceeds from the hiring costs will be donated to the Torrevieja Stroke Association. For fuller details on times, renting, etc. please contact torreviejau3asocialteam@gmail.com

Both of the above events are open to everybody regardless of whether you are a U3A member or not, so why not come along. You have nothing to lose and plenty to gain