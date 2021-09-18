Ireland’s Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival coming to Cabo Roig





The world-famous Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival is travelling abroad for the very first time. It’s destination is Cabo Roig where it will operate over eight days next month between the 19th and 26th of October.

Europe’s biggest singles event usually attracts thousands for visitors from all over the world. Unfortunately, two successive cancellations due to Covid have left thousands of love struck singles still in search of romance.

However, all that could be put right when the event launches at dozens of venues across the Orihuela Costa in 4 weeks time with veteran matchmaker Willie Daly promising that love will definitely be in the air on the sun-kissed Costa Blanca.

The 79-year-old father of eight, who’s Ireland’s last traditional matchmaker, said he’ll be using his well-honed techniques to conjure romance on Spanish soil, including taking along his 150-year-old “love ledger” with him to arrange dates.

“I don’t know quite what to expect, but it’ll be wonderful to take Lisdoonvarna over there. I’d imagine the Spanish fellas, with their Latin blood, will be a bit more forward than the Irish lads. Irish lads tend to be shy, and only get going once they’ve a rake of pints inside them,” he said.

He’s hopeful the festival will be back to normal next year, but in the meantime he’s looking forward to his trip abroad.