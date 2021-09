SC Torrevieja CF who travelled to CD Cox on the opening day of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 2021-22 season on September 19, defeated Formentera del Segura CF, at Campo Esteban Rosado in a pre-season friendly.

Formentera took an early lead, with Álex Ruiz equalising from a direct free-kick, on 11 minutes.

In the second half, Torrevieja went ahead with a goal from Liam. After 62 minutes Torre bagged a third, through Sami. Liam netted on 65 minutes to give Torrevieja a 4-1 win.