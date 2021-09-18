Bielsa bags £150,000 Ayr Gold Cup tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info





Bielsa (15-2) Annandale (9-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info 27-1 Ayr double

Weseekhimhere (11-10) Chemical Energy (4-7) Yamato (11-2) Navan 21-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Bielsa (15-2) landed the £150,000 Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday under Kevin Stott – tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Bielsa a revised selection was trainer Kevin Ryan’s fifth Gold Cup win: “It’s such a tough race to win,” said Ryan of the King Power-owned six-year-old.

Bielsa, who topped a field of 23 runners, was winning for the first time in almost two years, gaining a 2 1/4 lengths win over 3-1 favourite Great Ambassador.

“We’ve been very lucky to have the horses who have the quality to come and win this race.

“This horse hasn’t had a hard year – so he had the right profile,” said Ryan.

“We went out with the plan of going straight up that rail – it was fresh ground up there, so we thought why not?,” said Stott.

“He’s a very uncomplicated horse. Getting him into the right rhythm is the key.

“It was a bit hard to judge – but coming towards the line I did have a quick look across to see if we were clear or not – and luckily enough we were a couple of lengths clear.

“All credit to the horse he deserved a big one,” added Stott.

“We have an entry at Ascot, and we’ll discuss that – for now we’ll enjoy the moment,” added Ryan.

“It means a lot to win a race like this. He deserved a big one – all credit to the horse.

“I was lucky enough to be on him today – everybody loves him at home. I can say I won the Ayr Gold Cup,” added a jubilant Stott.

Bielsa (15-2) and Annandale (9-4) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 27-1 double.

Grifter (12-1) tipped each-way finished third. Bickerstaffe (12-1) tipped each-way in the Ayr Silver Cup ran sixth with Skybet paying six places.

Asad (8-1) tipped each-way finished second at the Scottish track.

Dubai Poet (5-6) was a winning tip at Newbury. Each-way tips Moss Gill (8-1) and Praiano (9-2) were placed.

At Navan Weseekhimhere (11-10) Chemical Energy (4-7) and Yamato (11-2) returned a 21-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble.

History (13-8) and Carrytheone (2-1) were winning tips at Gowran Park. Navorrosse (11-4) tipped each-way finished third. Furzig (5-2) and Old Flame (4-11) were winning selections at Catterick. Aliento (10-3) tipped each-way ran second.

Caption: Bielsa: Ayr Gold Cup win. Courtesy Twitter

The post Bielsa bags £150,000 Ayr Gold Cup tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.