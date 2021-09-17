



It has been confirmed that the first aid service will continue to be active on Orihuela Costa beaches every day until Sunday, September 19, and on weekends until Sunday, October 17. There will also be lifeguards present on Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12, the holiday of Puente de la Virgen del Pilar.

“We want users of Orihuela Costa beaches to be able to enjoy them in complete safety despite the fact that the high season has ended. We are fortunate to have a climate that allows us to enjoy our beaches not only during the summer months ”, said the councillor, Antonio Sánchez.

The extra service will be provided from 10 am to 8 pm at the eleven lifeguard posts on the eleven beaches of Orihuela with a team of 22 lifeguards, a skipper and rescuer, two health emergency staff and a coordinator. There will also be a rapid intervention vehicle, an SVB ambulance and a boat in operation.