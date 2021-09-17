GULLIVER AYR GOLD CUP TILT





Saturday’s Racing news and tips Ayr, Newbury, Newmarket, Catterick, Wolverhampton, Navan and Gowran Park

By Andrew Atkinson

David O’Meara trained seven-year-old Gulliver (3.40) ridden by Jason Watson is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info (14-1) in the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday.

Gulliver finished fourth of 22 under 9st 13lbs at The Curragh last Saturday in a 6f Sprint Handicap.

The 25 runners Ayr Gold Cup, run over the same distance, sees veteran Gulliver carrying 9st 6lbs and is fancied for a good performance, despite not having won since October 2020 at Kempton Park.

Charlie Fellowes trained Chiefofchiefs (14-1) with Louis Steward up, is also worthy of each-way support.

Richard Fahey saddles Grifter (1.20) tipped each-way under Paul Hannigan.

Kevin Ryan trained Juan Elcana (1.55) is tipped to win under Kevin Scott, noted when winning a Class 1 at Royal Ascot in June.

Juan Elcana drops in class, after finishing last of seven in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes at York in August, behind winner Mishriff.

Royal Scimitar (2.30) 8-1 trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Hector Crouch and Bickerstaffe 12-1 are both tipped each-way in the 25 runners C2 6f Ayr Silver Cup.

K.P. De Foy trained Scot’s Grace (3.05) 11-2 ridden by Daniel Muscutt is tipped each-way in the Group 3 Class 1 Fillies Stakes, over 6 furlongs.

Scot’s Grace was noted when hampered and not having a clear run in a Group 3 at Kempton Park on September 4.

Dance Fever (4.15) (ew). Asad (4.50) (ew). Annandale (5.20) (ew).

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Dubai Poet. 1.40 Spanish Star (ew). 2.15 Moss Gill (ew). 2.50 Al Aasy. 3.25 Aramaic (ew). 4.00 Dhabab. 4.35 Ascending. 5.05 Praiano (ew).

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Mashaaer. 1.30 Mobadra. 2.05 Sadiqaa (ew). 2.40 Spring Bloom (ew). 3.15 Indigo Times (ew). 3.50 Tarroob. 4.35 Global Art (ew).

CATTERICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.25 Neptune Legend. 3.00 Better Half. 3.35 King Of Speed (ew). 4.10 Saligo Bay. 4.45 Furzig. 5.15 Old Flame. 5.45 Aliento (ew).

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.55 Thaki. 5.30 Heidi High. 6.00 Twilight Secret. 6.30 Annie Rose (ew). 7.00 Electronic (ew). 7.30 Alcazan (ew). 8.00 Cabinet Maker (ew). 8.30 Merlins Beard.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Weseekhimhere. 1.45 Eagle Moon (ew). 2.20 Tango Theatre (ew). 2.55 Chemical Energy. 3.30 Born Patriot. 4.05 Yamato (ew). 4.40 Hymie Weiss. 5.10 Dads Lad.

GOWRAN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 History. 2.10 Purple Dawn. 2.45 Lady Leonara. 3.20 Navorrosse (ew). 3.55 Carrytheone. 4.30 Zawara (ew). 5.00 Jo March (ew). 5.35 Give Her A Squeeze (ew).

Main caption: Kevin Scott rides Juan Elcana (1.55) Ayr.

