HOW TO SAVE MONEY ON YOUR ELECTRIC BILLS





The mass amounts of electricity being consumed by the world’s population continue to rise as technology takes over our everyday lives. Big corporations, and small businesses, take steps to reduce their usage.

However, that is simply not enough. The Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. (NRDC) asks that we all take part in helping slow the damage that is occurring to our environment, and our world.

Numerous little motions can help with conserving energy, and they will lower the cost of your energy bill as a bonus.

Shop Smarter-The first way to lower energy costs is to buy energy-efficient appliances and outlets. Your old clothes dryer may work well, but it guzzles the power while in use. Shop around and find an appliance that will work for your needs but will also use less energy when operating. LED Bulbs-An easy way to save on your electric bill is by simply switching all your bulbs to LED lighting. This includes indoor, outdoor, garage, and any other building that you have that needs to be lit up. The upfront cost will be a little more than the cheap bulbs, but in the end, you will be able to see a difference. Turn Off Everything-When you leave a room turn off the light switch. It is a simple task that many of us do not do. This is not all that it means by turning everything off, though. When not using the TV turn it off. Turn off motion-sensing lights during the day. Anything and everything that can be turned off when not in use needs to be shut off. Only Use Power That Is Needed-Unplug charging cables when not in use. Disconnect small appliances when not needed. There is no reason to leave the coffee pot on all day if you only drink it in the morning. If the chest freezer is empty, turn it off. It will give you a chance to defrost and clean it while saving electricity. Adjust Television Settings-Many of the newer TVs have settings within the menu that makes things more convenient for you. For instance, it will stay on inside the unit so the screen can come on faster. It will also adjust the brightness of the TV according to the room lighting. Turn these off to reduce energy consumption. This also applies to computers. Adjust the settings so it uses as little power as possible. Sleep settings, for instance, should be on automatic with around a 10-minute delay. Adjust The Temperature-If you do not have a thermostat that allows you to program the temperatures then you need to get one. Set the temperatures low for heat, high for air conditioning, but at a comfortable level. If you want to conduct an electricity comparison have your temperatures set differently for one month and see the difference in your bill. Peak Hours-You may have heard of electric peak hours. This is when most people are using their appliances, such as using the dishwasher after supper. Avoid using your appliances during peak hours to save money on your bill. During these hours electric companies have more demand, therefore they may charge slightly higher rates during these times of the day. Renewable Energy-If possible, use any type of renewable energy that you can. Install solar panels or windmills to produce your own power. Weatherize-Seal up all the cracks in the doors and windows. Install energy-efficient glass. Make sure all heating and cooling vents and ducts are in good shape. Check Power Usage-Check how much power devices and appliances are using. You can either buy a machine online, or at a home improvement store, or you can hire a professional to come in and evaluate your home for you.

Saving on your power bill and lessening your footprint on the world around you go hand in hand. Simple things can help. Be aware of what you are doing and how it can impact the environment, as well as your pocketbook. Take the time to improve your energy usage and teach your family to do the same.