



As confirmed by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig , the objective in the Valencian Community is to have full immunisation completed in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón by 9 October. To achieve this several vaccination points have been established in the different provinces where you can go without an appointment.

To administer the 83,000 doses that are expected, the Ministry of Ana Barceló has said that all vaccination centres will remain open today (Tuesday 14 Sept) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Thursday 16 Sept from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., although there will be some exceptions.

Schedule in Sant Joan d’Alacant

At the Salvador Gosálvez Alberola Municipal Center for the Elderly. C / Doctor San Miguel de Tarazona, 16. Open doors will be on Wednesday from 10am to 3pm and Thursday afternoon until 8pm.

Schedule in Torrevieja

In the Municipal Leisure Center. Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Schedule in Ibi

In the Municipal Sports Center. C / Jaen, 2. Open doors from Tuesday to Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Thursday afternoon remains.

Schedule for Torrent

In the Municipal Pavilion El Vedat: Instead of Thursday, it will open Wednesday from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Schedule for Meliana

At the Retired Home, C / Josep María Rausell, 1. It will only have open doors on Thursday from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Schedule for Museros

At the Day Center on Avenida Blasco Ibáñez, 87. Open doors on Tuesday will be from 3 pm to 8:30 pm.