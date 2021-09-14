



Quote: ‘If we really want a better city, a Torrevieja worthy for the 21st century, we have to be firm in everything we do.

“Although San Ramón arrived and most tourists have left, many of Torrevieja’s problems are still there and it is necessary to continue working on their resolution.”

Those were the words of Rodolfo Carmona, Councillor for the Spanish Socialist Workers Party of Torrevieja.

“After notices asking the municipal services to act, we now request that they speed everything up as much as possible.

“The government team should be transparent on its social networks, institutional or not, showing its actions, both in waste collection and cleaning and in the service sector and sports.

“We see broken signs, rubbish bins that have been broken for weeks and a vandalised water connection box.

“We have been warning about the containers for weeks, but the urban cleaning department has ignored our request. “They are still trying to convince us that the problems of the collection and cleaning service are of the public who deposit belongings in the street without warning.

“But they are the culprits and they strive to show it repeatedly on social networks.

“We all know that it is nothing more than a ‘smokescreen’ and hopefully they will now assume their share of responsibility” – Rodolfo Carmona.