



Football and Athletics are taking place in Los Montesinos with a team of sports instructors now in place that will carry out the municipal sports school during the football and athletics season.

“These municipal schools got underway on September 13, with Cherub and athletics on September 15,” said Councillor for Sports, Ana Belen Juarez Pastor.

Schedules, training camps, training days, coach details:

Municipal Sports School of Football Querubin category Coach: Angel Chazarra. Training Days: Wednesday and Friday 5.30- 6.30pm. Training Field: Blue Sports Court

Prebenjamin category Coach: Joaquin Butrón ‘Chango’. Training Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday; training schedule: 5.15-6.15pm. Training Field: Soccer Field 7 Nº3.

Category Benjamin 2012. Coach: Ruben Saez. Training Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Training schedule: 6.15-7.15pm. Training Field: Soccer Field 7 Nº2.

Category Benjamin 2013 Coach: Diego Macia. Training Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Training schedule: 6.15-7.15pm. Training Field: Soccer Field 7 Nº1.

Category Alevin 2010 Coach: Diego Macia. Training Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Training schedule: 5.15-6.15pm. Training Field: Soccer Field 7 Nº1.

Category Alevin 2011 Coach Joaquin Butrón “Chango”. Training Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Training schedule: 6.15-7.15pm. Training Field: Soccer Field 7 Nº3.

Childrens category Coach: Joaquin Butrón “Chango” & Angel Chazarra. Training Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Training Hours: 7.15-8.30pm. Training Field: Soccer Field 7 Nº1-2.

Cadet category: To be confirmed.

MUNICIPAL SPORTS SCHOOL OF ATHLETICS

Children’s category Coach: Alex Gonzalez. Training Days: Wednesday and Friday, Training Hours: 6.30-7.30pm. Training Field: Blue Sports Court.

Senior and Young category Coach: Alex Gonzalez. Training Days: Wednesday and Friday, Training schedule: 7.30- 8.30pm. Training Field: Blue Sports Court. You can continue to register at Los Montesinos Town Hall.

Caption: Councillor for Sports, Ana Belen Juarez Pastor and coaches for the Soccer and Athletics taking place in Los Montesinos.