



Los Montesinos established races in the 2021 athletic calendar include the VIII Urban Mile Los Montesinos, along with the 10K and 5K Los Montesinos Contra La Violrncias.

Also added to the calendar this year is the Los Montesinos Endurance race: “We can announce details of another great race organised by the Department of Sports and the City Council of Los Montesinos, the Los Montesinos Endurance,” said Councillor for Sports Ana Belen Juarez Pastor.

“The new Endurance race will be an Ultrafondo race of 6-12-24 hours, where, in the six hour race there will also be a mixed couples category, and in the 24 hour category the team grouping of four to eight participants.

“The entire event will be held on a circular circuit on the avenue de Riegos de Levante of 1.5 kilometres,” added Ana Belen Juarez Pastor.

VIII URBAN MILE LOS MONTESINOS October 16: Children’s categories, Senior, Elite, Veterans; Relays, Carriages. Registration: www.asuspuestos.com

I LOS MONTESINOS ENDURANCE October 30: 6 hours – 6 hours mixed pairs, 12 hours – 24 hours – 24 hours teams. Registration: www.dorsal21.com

X 10K & 5K LOS MONTESINOS “AGAINST GENDER VIOLENCE” November 21: Children’s Categories 5K-10K. Registration: www.asuspuestos.com

Main Caption: Councillor for Sports Ana Belen Juarez Pastor: Announced another great race and ambitious project.