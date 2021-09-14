



Rojales town hall has warned of works that will be taking place for the next two months in the vicinity of the school CEIP Poeta Miguel Hernández de Rojales.

“Due to the works to replace the roof of the Municipal Warehouse located close to the school, the parking spaces and space assigned for bus parking will be affected for approximately two months,” said a spokesperson.

“For this reason, we strongly urge the entire educational community to reduce or optimize the use of private vehicles, as much as possible. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works and appreciate your collaboration,” they added.