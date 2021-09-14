



In Part 3 of a Leader Exclusive Andrew Atkinson talks to Orihuela based Casey Shaddock about her parents Mildred and Bill, with her dad one of the most important men in Lake Jackson, Texas, USA.

Dad was a Board Member of the Chamber of Commerce for years and a huge supporter of all charities, sports clubs, and the Methodist Church.

If he knew of a family in need, he would take groceries from the Shaddock’s Rainbow Supermarket store to them.

For 14 years, I watched him help so many people – even those who had done him wrong, he would go back and help.

When we lived on Surfside Beach, while building our ranch, he helped build the Surfside Baptist Church.

Father was one of the most important men in the early days of Lake Jackson, working to make a town in which he felt comfortable, and one with a foundation upon which to grow.

Many people today might not remember the Shaddock name, but many years ago it was an important part of the community.

I am so proud to call Bill Shaddock my father, not because I am biased, but because he was a man of strong values, honesty, and honour.

He never put himself above anyone else and he would help anyone in need.

I, myself, have learned these values, from both my parents, and I hope I have carried the name forward through fundraising and by exemplifying their values here in Spain.

When my father passed away, the Church at the cemetery could not hold all the people in attendance.

Close to 1,000 stood outside. He was simply ‘a very special man’!