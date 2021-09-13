



The Marina Baixa is the only health authority that remains high danger

The province of Alicante has dropped into the medium risk category of infection by coronavirus, after the incidence dropped to 125.77 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data published at the weekend by the Ministry of Health.

The rate has dropped 49 points in three days, while the number of patients has also fallen from 3,260 to 2,359. This improvement has been generalized in all health areas across the province.

Last Tuesday there were eight health authorities at high risk, with an index above 150. Only in Elche-Crevillent and Dénia was the risk medium. Now there is only one high risk area, the Marina Baixa, where the incidence is currently recorded at 158.07.

However, Benidorm also maintains a rate well above the average for the area, but it too has recorded a notable improvement coming out of extreme risk, and dropping to 245.56. The other large municipalities in the area are at medium risk.

Two towns with a population over 5,000 inhabitants remain at extreme risk, Monóvar and Cocentaina, with rates of 286.6 and 251.74, respectively. The authorities to which they belong, Elda and Alcoy, are currently recording rates of 142.5 and 132.39. The main town in Medio Vinalopó has a rate very similar to the average for the area, 140.12, while in the capital of l’Alcoià it is notably lower, 107.83.

In the Orihuela area, all of the municipalities that were previously at extreme risk have seen improvements, Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox and Redován. The average for the health authority is 147.62, while Orihuela city itself is at 113.37.

The Torrevieja health area shows an index of 135.65, with Torrevija city 162.99; in both cases, the improvement is also encouraging.

The departments covered by the General Hospital of Alicante and Sant Joan d’Alacant also evolved very positively, lowering their respective rates to 134.24 and 129.93. The city of Alicante is at 137.49, and San Vicente del Raspeig is almost exactly the same, at 137.34. In these two areas, the only negative note is that of El Campello, where the number of active cases increased by six; however, with an incidence of 131.35, it remains in the medium risk zone.

Dénia and Elche-Crevillent continue to be the areas with a more optimistic situation. In the Marina Alta the rate drops to 93.77, while the surroundings of the Hospital del Vinalopó are close to low risk with 57.89. The city of Dénia presents an incidence very similar to the average for the department, 93.4, while Elche stands at 97.12.

It must be said that the average of the health area of ​​the General Hospital of Elche is 125.64, slightly lower than that recorded in the town of Santa Pola, of 129.12.

Selected Incidence rates:

Algorfa 64, Almoradi 216.9, Callosa de Segura 240.5, Crevillent 47.4, Daya Nueva 57.7, Daya Vieja 0, Dolores 119.18, Elche 97.12, Guardamar 119.88, Los Montesinos 59.28, Orihuela 113.37, Pilar de la Horadada 111.87, Rojales 101.97, San Fulgencio 37.17, San Miguel de Salinas 126.72, Santa Pola 129.12, Torrevieja 162.99

There has also been a sharp decline in Covid infections in the Murcia Region, which registered just one death and 86 new positive cases last Friday, 46 less than the same day of the previous week

Of the new infections, 31 are in Murcia, 14 Cartagena, 7 Lorca and 3 Aguilas, Cieza, Pliego and Yecla. The rest are distributed across the different municipalities.