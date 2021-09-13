



By Andrew Atkinson

A National Health Service Tribute night is being staged by former Calpe resident Tony Slater who has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years for charities.

“The NHS workers, sponsors and everybody that attended my last show demanded I do another,” Tony told the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

“The only way I can top it is by putting on a show – with the World’s No. 1 Tribute Act Tony Lewis – as Robbie Williams,” said Tony.

40 tables of 10 people are allocated, being free of charge to the NHS Family: “I am allocating 10 tables of 10 to the general public at a cost of £100 per table, with individual tickets for £10 put on tables to make up a 10 table.

“This is only to help with the costs and no profit or expenses will be incurred by me,” said Tony, ahead of the show in the UK in January 2022.

“My reward is to see happy and joyous faces after the coronavirus trauma of the last two years.

“Tony Lewis is only doing the show because of my friendship and his deep admiration for the NHS,” added Tony.