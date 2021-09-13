



By Andrew Atkinson

Johnny Vegas led a celebrity star-studded Crown Green bowling gala in aid of his late father in the Lol Pennington Memorial Cup.

Vegas – Michael Joseph Pennington – is one of four children to parents Laurence ‘Lol’ and Pat Pennington.

The annual event, organised by the Steve Prescott Foundation, saw members of the public compete with stars, including Vegas, fellow comedian Paul Whitehouse and actress Sue Johnston, in St Helens.

The gala event was launched by comedian and actor Vegas in memory of his dad, Laurence ‘Lol’ Pennington, who died in 2017, aged 85, of bladder cancer.

“As a family it really hit us hard. It was like a tailspin and I have a tendency to shut down. “But you really need to open up about grief,” said Vegas.

Vegas, 50, said: “It’s the thing with grief and you can tell yourself it’s your responsibility to carry on. “If you’ve got a good parent and you miss them, then it’s your responsibility to be a good parent to your own children and be around.

“Time does heal. Their smile gradually gives you strength. Their qualities live on in you.”

His mother died in 2019.

2021 was the third JV Crown Green Bowls Challenge ‘Lol’ Pennington Memorial Cup.

Sian Gibson, Tim Healy, Shobna Gulati, David Fairclough, Danny Sculthorpe, Paul Loughlin, Jodie Cunningham, James Baxter, Eddie Hemmings, Andy Gregory, Conor Coady, Barrie McDermott and Andy Fogarty all took part in the competition.

Johnny Vegas with winner of the Lol Pennington Memorial Cup, England star Conor Coady, included in Euro 2020 squad, alongside Jonathan Fenney. Photo: Twitter.