



The Department of Education has published a new procedure to identify and prevent suicidal behaviour and self-harm among schoolchildren.

The protocol has been issued to all schools in the Valencian Community as well as schoolteachers, educational assistants and counsellors, so that they are better able to identify the warning signs and adopt measures, if they become necessary.

Good news in the province of Alicante the incidence of coronavirus has dropped into the medium risk category, currently at 125.77 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data published at the weekend by the Ministry of Health.

And we could close without featuring the fairytale in New York where 18 year old Emma Raducanu rewrote British Tennis history, winning the Ladies US Open as a qualifier, in only her second ever Grand Slam.

Image: Courtesy of OHT Vega Baja