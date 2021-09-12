



By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian trained Title ridden by David Egan landed the Doncaster Hippo Pro 3 Handicap over 1m 3f in style on Saturday, part of a fromthehorsesmouth.info 34,277 eleven-horse accumulator.

“What a fantastic horse,” said jubilant Egan, after gaining a 4 1/2 lengths victory ahead of Cardano.

“He could have raced in the Leger!,” quipped Egan, after an impressive display that saw Title being held up, making headway to stay on strongly, going clear.

“He’s a fresh sort of horse who progress as the season goes on – he won that in a canter, under 9st 7lbs.

“I wanted to do a handstand! It’s fantastic and nice to win on these big days,” added Egan, of the St Leger meeting.

*Scarlet Dancer (3-1), Choirmaster (2-13), St Mark’s Basilica (5-6), Russellinthebushes (11-2), Hurricane Lane (8-11), Fancy Man (4-11), Tasfeeq (8-13), Title (11-10), Masen (11-2), Victory Chime (3-1) and Ginger Jam (2-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info 11-horse 34,277 winning accumulator.

Caption: David Egan rode Title to victory at Doncaster St Leger meeting.

