



As Emma Raducanu’s historic US Open victory made headlines around the world, her name quickly became a trending topic on social media as congratulations poured in from everyone from the Queen Elizabeth II to the biggest names in sport.

Indeed the British royal family, including the Queen and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were amongst the first to congratulate the new star on her magnificent achievement.

Just minutes after her victory the Queen took to Twitter, writing, “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

'I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.' Read The Queen's message to @EmmaRaducanu in full:

She completed her historic run through the U.S. Open by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 for her first Grand Slam title.

Raducanu was already the first player in the professional era, to come through the qualifying rounds and reach the final of a major tournament. The 18-year-old then went one stage further, becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.

In just her second Major tournament, Raducanu became the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to not drop a set in the U.S. Open.

She closed out the match after needing a medical timeout during her service game, for treatment after cutting her knee.

Raducanu then threw herself to the floor in disbelief as she fired down an ace to conclude what has been the most remarkable journey.