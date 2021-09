Racing Saturday Doncaster, Chester, Bath revised selections

By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian trained Raadobarg (5.10) ridden by Rossa Ryan is a revised selection in the Class 2 Vermantia Handicap over 1 mile at Doncaster, due to Dance Fever being declared a non-runner.

Nuits St Georges (2.35) is a revised selection of the C3 HomeServe Handicap over 1m 6f at Chester, after Arrow Of Gold was declared a non-runner.

At Bath Red Flyer (5.00) ridden by Kieran Shoemark is a revised selection, due to Manor Park being declared a non-runner.

*Market Movers include fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Kaleidoscope (4.55) Chester, in to 10-3 from 14-1.

Jawwaal (1.45) Portland Handicap at Doncaster 13-2 from 12-1.

Caption: Roger Varian trained Raadobarg (5.10) revised selection at Doncaster.

