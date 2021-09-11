Chester fromthehorsesmouth.info 104-1 treble at Roodee





By Andrew Atkinson

Victory Chime (3-1) from 9-2 trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Hector Crouch landed the Restaurant 1539 Handicap at Chester on Saturday completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 104-1 treble at the Roodee.

Richard Fahey trained Scarlet Dancer (3-1) ridden by Paul Hannigan and Peter Evans trained Russellinthebushes (11-2) under John Egan were winning tips. Each-way tip Major Jumbo (7-1) was beaten a neck. Kaleidoscope (4-1) from 14-1 ante-post, tipped each-way, finished fourth with Skybet paying four places.

Hurricane Lane St Leger win

Hurricane Lane (8-11) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the St Leger Group 1 Stakes at Doncaster under William Buick with Roger Varian trained Title (11-10) landing the Hippo Pro Handicap completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 3-1 double. Raadobarg (3-1) tipped each-way finished third.

At Leopardstown St Mark’s Basilica (5-6) and Masen (11-2) from 13-2 completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 11-1 double.

Fancy Man (4-11) was a winning selection at Lingfield Park.

At Bath Choirmaster (2-13), Tasfeeq (8-13) and Ginger Jam (2-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 5-1 treble.

