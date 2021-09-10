



Following the recent leagues AGM , it’s been a busy time for the committee, particularly the hard working league secretary Simone de Lacy, compiling each teams information pack, to include this terms fixtures.

Fifteen teams compete for League, Cup and lndividual honours, which leaves an unexpected 16th space for one more side to compete in the popular OWS Thursday league. Any bar / club / players wishing to enter have a weeks window to organise themselves and enter as competition commences September 23rd.

If you wish to take part there is still time, contact simonedelacy@hotmail.co.uk

This years format starts with all teams playing each other once, thereafter, subject to position, the league will be split into division 1 and 2 to contest final placings. The usual Christmas mixed pairs is scheduled for December 23rd, a tasty pre cursor for the following festivities. To finalise the busy programme a presentation dinner is included for May 2022.

Once again One Way Services, the Quesada legal team and SSD Tiling, the building and maintenance company are supporting Thursday darts, with both managing directors, Matt Smith and Shane Denness keen players themselves. Benefits to league members include a free issue Winmau Blade 5 dartboard and complimentary invitations to the never to be forgotten, end of season presentation.

Regular competitions sponsored by OWS will feature, with excellent prizes to be won. Match reports, league tables and information can be accessed weekly via The Leader and an OWS Facebook page.

The league comprises players of varied standard and mixed gender, however El Capitan will endeavour to retain their title, The Gap and former champs The Hub, having other ideas.

As usual it will be a competitive season, winners difficult to predict, but whatever ability, OWS Thursday darts is the place to be for an enjoyable, winter beating evening.