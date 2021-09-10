



By Andrew Atkinson

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is hoping to shrug-off injury woes in the 2021-22 season in La Liga, in the wake of the new campaign getting underway against Celta Vigo on September 12, returning to the newly redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“I signed with Real Madrid for five seasons – the first two have not been good – injuries have not helped me, but I still have three more to prove my worth,” said Hazard.

“I hope it works, I hope to get up one morning and feel great on the training ground,” said former Chelsea ace and Belgium International Hazard.

“If I feel pain there, I drag it to the games and I will continue to have it. I am waiting for that moment when I can show my worth again,” said Hazard, 30, who departed Chelsea in the summer of 2019 in a £100m-plus move.

Hazard who joined Madrid on a reported £400,000 a week, being the club’s most expensive player, has suffered serious ankle and fracture to his right distal fibula, undergoing surgery in Dallas.

Hazard, mooted with a return to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, remains part of Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez plans in the World Cup qualification campaign.

“Eden is ready to make a real impact – he is back on every level. Eden is mentally ready,” said Martinez.

Meanwhile veteran midfielder Luka Modric who celebrated his 36th birthday on September 9 is in his tenth season at Real Madrid, following a move from Spurs in 2012.

Modric has collected a Ballon d’Or award, four Champions League trophies and two La Liga Santander titles at Madrid.

Croatian International Modric signed a one-year extension in the summer to remain at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with signing Modric next summer, adding to a plethora of top-quality midfielders including Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.