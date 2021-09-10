



During his days at Liverpool Daniel Sturridge was one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe, but a series of injuries, together with a four month ban for breaching betting rules, seemed to have put an end to his career.

Now aged 32, and having not played since leaving Trabzonspor in Turkey, two years ago, as he sweats to revitalise what was a flourishing career, Daniel Sturridge has spent the summer months training with Mallorca, whose president is the Phoenix Suns’ owner Andy Kohlberg.

Conditioning and playing matches behind closed doors have allowed Sturridge to rekindle his goalscoring touch in a competitive environment, and now, he is more motivated than ever to return to his best.

The transfer window is no longer open, but his status as a free agent means a list of suitors could gather as he continues to gain match sharpness.

Given the Islanders’ hospitality so far, a contract with Mallorca seems to be a distinct possibility, something that according to Marca, Technical director Pablo Ortells, has not ruled it out.