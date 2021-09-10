



Not so very long ago, if a company wanted to incorporate any kind of digital services into its operations, it would have to invest in costly, in-house IT networking equipment. However, as computing, tech and – perhaps most importantly – connection speeds have improved, a new age of remote computing has become viable.

Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the entire tech and IT industry and is allowing companies big and small to take advantage of technologies that would have otherwise been prohibitively expensive.

What is cloud computing?

Before discussing the reasons why your business should migrate to the cloud, it would perhaps be wise to have an idea of what cloud computing is and how it works.

In essence, cloud computing is any form of computing service that is handled remotely – whether that be processing, storage or running applications, etc – with that service normally delivered via the internet, often on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The advantages of working in the cloud

Cloud computing brings several advantages over traditional in-house networking, not least of which is the fact it can empower even low-power devices by putting the processing grunt and storage requirements in the hands of third-party providers. However, the benefits don’t just stop there:

Reduced overheads: Setting up and running IT networks isn’t cheap. From the initial cost of hardware and software to maintenance, repairs and upgrades, running a professional internal network requires investment of both time and money – a cost that many smaller companies simply can’t absorb.

By outsourcing your digital systems to a cloud provider, you’ll slash set up and operating costs, instead transferring these demands to your supplier and vastly improving your Return on Investment (ROI).

Of course, you may still benefit from having someone in-house who has completed Azure learning and possesses a knowledge of the basics of running cloud systems but, in the main, you’ll be able to pass most of these responsibilities to your provider.

Increased business agility: No company stands still and your IT requirements today are likely considerably different from what they were last year – or even last month. By migrating your IT services to a cloud provider, you’ll be able to upscale and downscale your provision with just a simple call or email to your support department giving true commercial agility, allowing you to adapt quickly to changing markets and circumstances.

Bullet-proof security and support: Cloud providers invest heavily in security tech to ensure the safety of their clients’ data and prevent unwanted intrusions and data breaches. Again, this type of investment far surpasses the capabilities of most firms and would break the budget of many Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Take advantage of the latest, greatest hardware and tech: It’s in the interests of cloud computing providers to invest in the best hardware and software for their clients. After all, this is often the deciding factor in whether a company will choose a particular provider over another.

By working with a cloud company, you’ll have constant access to the best machines, connections, software and antivirus protection available – and all at a fraction of the cost of attempting to take on these resources yourself.