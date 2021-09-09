O’Brien set to grab €1m Irish Champion Stakes





Racing Saturday Leopardstown, Musselburgh, Lingfield Park fromthehorsesmouth.info news and tips

By Andrew Atkinson

St Mark’s Basilica (2.45) trained by Ballydoyle based Aidan O’Brien is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the €1 million Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup winner Tarnawa, Poetic Flare, Patrick Sarsfield and St Mark’s Basilica go to post in the paltry four runners’ field.

Lullaby (12.40); Maritime Wings (1.10). Mother Earth (1.40) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 1 Coolmore America Justify Matron Stakes.

Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney (2.10) is selected in the Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile.

Earlswood (3.15) is tipped in the Group 3 Paddy Power Stakes. Baby Zeus (3.45) (ew). 4.20 Masen.

IRISH CHAMPION STAKES LEOPARDSTOWN (2.45) RUNNERS AND RIDERS

Patrick Sarsfield Declan McDonogh

Tarnawa Colin Keane

Poetic Flare Kevin Manning

St Mark’s Basilica Ryan Moore

At MUSSELBURGH Oso Rapido (4.00) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the C4 Edinburgh Gin Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Trained by Roger Fell and ridden by Rowan Scott, Oso Rapido, a winner in a C5 over 7f in August, finished fourth at Thirsk last Saturday over 7f, beaten a neck, 1 length and a short head behind favourite Mosbawn, having had every chance in the final furlong.

David Baron saddles Coaxing (4.35) tipped to land the Visit racingtv.com Nursery over 6 furlongs having finished second of eight at the track last month.

At LINGFIELD PARK Richard Hannon trained Fancy Man (3.40) is tipped to win the Class 3 EBF Conditions Stakes over 1m 4f having finished second in a Class 1 at both Windsor and Haydock Park last month.

Mick Channon saddles Sisterandbrother (4.10) tipped each-way at 14-1 in the MansionBet Best Odds over 1m 5f.

Ed Dunlop trained Maysong (5.20) ridden by Cieren Fallon is tipped to land the MansionBet Handicap over 1m, having finished second of nine at Chelmsford in August noted when running on again when beaten half a length by Richard Hannon trained Lafan.

MUSSELBURGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 3.30 Havana Go (ew). 4.00 Oso Rapido. 4.35 Coaxing. 5.05 Beltane. 5.40 Tantastic (ew). 6.15 Monaadhil (ew). 6.50 Desert Mist (ew). 7.20 Line Of Descent.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 3.05 Iconique (ew). 3.40 Fancy Man. 4.10 Sisterandbrother (ew). 4.45 Trans Montana. 5.20 Maysong. 5.50 Mobarhin (ew). 6.25 Tomouh.

Caption: Roger Fell trained Oso Rapido (4.00) tipped in Edinburgh Gin Handicap at Musselburgh.

The post O’Brien set to grab €1m Irish Champion Stakes appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.