Hurricane Lane eyes Cazoo St Leger G1 Stakes glory at Donny





Racing Saturday Doncaster, Chester, Bath fromthehorsesmouth.info news and tips

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Hurricane Lane (3.35) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Cazoo St Leger Group 1 Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday.

Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris dual winner, Frankel sire Hurricane Lane, ridden by in form jockey William Buick, who finished third in the Derby, goes to post 4-5 favourite.

Trainer Johnny Murtagh saddles Ottoman Emperor, ridden by Ben Coen; with Ballydoyle based Aidan O’Brien saddling High Definition, Interpretation, Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean in the 10 runners field.

Roger Charlton trained La Pulga (1.15) ridden by Oisin Murphy is tipped to win the Vertem C2 Nursery over 1m, noted when winning at Carlisle and Sandown this season.

Digital (1.45) trained by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Tom Eaves and Michael Dods trained Jawwaal, under James Doyle, are both tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Portland C2 5 furlongs Handicap.

Digital, receiving a stone from top weight Hurricane Ivor, is priced at 15-2; with Jawwaal, fourth of 10 at Haydock last Saturday, priced at 12-1 in the 22 runners’ field.

Reach For The Moon (2.20) trained by John and Thady Gosden, ridden by Frankie Dettori, is tipped to win the Group 2 Champagne Stakes over 7f, noted when winning at Sandown and Newbury this season.

Laneqash (3.00) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Jim Crowley is tipped to win the Group 2 Cazoo Park Stakes over 7f, noted when running on well to finish second of 10 at Newbury last month.

Title (4.05) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan is selected to land the Hippo Pro 3 Handicap over 1m 3f.

Clive Cox saddles Dance Fever (5.10) tipped to win the Vermanta C2 Handicap over 1m.

DONCASTER GROUP 1 CAZOO ST LEGER STAKES 1 MILE 6 FURLONGS (3.35).

Fernando Vichi Oisin Murphy

High Definition

Hurricane Lane William Buick

Interpretation

Mojo Star Rossa Ryan

Ottoman Emperor Ben Coen

Scope Rob Hornby

Sir Lucan

The Mediterranean

Youth Spirit Tom Marquand.

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Scarlet Dancer. 2.00 Alounak. 2.35 Arrow Of Gold. 3.10 Russellinthebushes (ew). 3.50 Major Jumbo (ew). 4.25 Victory Chime. 4.55 Kaleidoscope (ew).

BATH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Youllovemewheniwin. 2.05 Madame Ambassador. 2.40 Choirmaster. 3.20 Glorious Force (ew). 3.55 Tasfeeq. 4.30 Ginger Jam. 5.00 Manor Park.

The post Hurricane Lane eyes Cazoo St Leger G1 Stakes glory at Donny appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.