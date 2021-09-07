



Torrevieja City Council has opened a file of urban infringement in which it orders the demolition of a fence and gate in Rocas blancas urbanisation.

A fence was put up in April, denying access to the Mal Paso cove and blocking entry to the sea. A sign has also been erected ‘Parking prohibited’.

Works were alleged to have been undertaken without a licence, or reports from the Generalitat and Costas.

The right of way is the one that guarantees in the legislation the transit towards the public domain of the coast.

It is said the defendant presented a responsible declaration to carry out any minor work and that it only requires a project that often does not have to be verified by the administration on the ground, when verifying works.

However it affects the space of protection easement, needing a Municipal licence with a sectoral report from the Generalitat Valenciana.

A transit easement also requires a Municipal licence, with a report from the regional administration and transfer to the Coasts area of the Ministry of Transition Ecological.

The intervention also focused on the access stairway to the beach, where a door has been placed.

The Municipality does not pronounce on this intervention, because it could already be in the public domain, which is the exclusive competence of Costas.

The Urban Planning area, headed by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón (PP), reportedly indicated that the Generalitat will be transferred to inform, or decide whether to intervene when restoring legality.

The City Council, in the absence of a response from the offender, can begin to initiate coercive fines so that the person responsible for the works restores legality.

The Mal Paso or Lobo Marino cove is one of the best-preserved corners of the cliff on the Torrevieja coastline, located between Cala del Moro and Cala La Zorra.

It is accessed from Alfred Nobel Avenue, halfway up the slope path of the Torre del Moro, next to the Eden Roc Hotel.