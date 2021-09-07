



Cases of COVID-19 in the Orihuela Health Department have continued to fall in the last week, going from a cumulative incidence of 388.13 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants, in the week of August 23 to 29, to 250.39 in the first week of September.

The Councillor for Health, José Galiano, explained that “the number of infections has improved significantly in relation to previous, almost halving in the last month.

Although the numbers of infections are falling, Galiano said that “we must not lower our guard at any time and we must continue with preventive measures such as the use of a facemask, hand hygiene and keeping safety distances. I also want to remind our younger members of the public that, although you have to have fun, you must ensure that you do so with prudence and responsibility, without forgetting that when you return home you can still infect vulnerable people ”.