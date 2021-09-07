Open gas cylinders at scene of fire in Alicante





Firefighters of Alicante Provincial Council of the Elda Firefighters Park raced to a fire on La Paz de Elda street – to find bottles of open gas cylinders placed throughout a house.

Upon arrival it was found the lock had been changed to make access to the house difficult. No one was inside.

Once inside the property items were found stacked high in the dining room.

A firefighter was treated for oxygen in the incident that saw a Bomberas ladder vehicle, along with heavy urban and rural fire engines.