



Sponsored by Linea Directa the Royal British Legion Centenary Bowls Tournament was played at the Emerald Isle Bowls Club on Sunday with representative entered from a number of local clubs.

Including the likes of Drew and Ann-Marie Gerrard (formerly Stephenson), both former winners of Valencian singles titles, competition was fierce and despite the driving sun, the likely cause of the day’s two casualties, the tournament was played in a most cordial spirit, attracting friendly banter from across all eight rinks.

Postponed by heavy rain from earlier in the year the competition was played as an Invitational Mixed Doubles event on a straight knockout basis with first round losers progressing to the Plate. Two rounds were played before lunch, followed by the semi finals and finals during the afternoon.

The standard of play was extremely high, but with home advantage benefitting entrants from the Emerald Isle it was no surprise that the venue produced all four players for the final of the main competition and two of the four for the final of the Plate.

Playing at the Isle for the first time were Pam and Brian Harris from El Rancho Bowls Club, who both remarked on the friendly atmosphere during the day, and this despite their semi final defeat in the main draw.

In the Plate Final home advantage was certainly the key for Sue Elvin and Brian Taylor who needed a late surge to take their match against the Highjackers Mike Munro and Andy Forrest, while in the Main Competition Final the ends were very much closer.

In their eight end match, after trailing for the first seven, Linda Freeman and Gary Ponsford took three points from the final end to record their first major victory, as they narrowly edged out Caroline and John Smyth to take the main event at the end of a very enjoyable day.

Trophies were presented by EI Club President Marion Willicott and the Orihuela Costa RBL Poppy Appeal Coordinator, Eddie Coleman after which Marion then presented Eddie with the proceeds from the day, 505 euro.

The RBL would like to thank sponsors Linea Directa, the Emerald Isle Bowls Club and the Competition organisers Marion, Sue Elvin and Trustee Mel O’Dell for their wonderful efforts in raising such a grand sum.