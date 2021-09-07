



By Andrew Atkinson

Gogglebox star Julie Malone, who spent her summer holidays with family and grandchildren in Quesada, was crowned the ‘Queen’ by her son Tom junior on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the Queen that raised me – can’t have been easy! Love you mum,” Tom wrote on Instagram.

“Massive Happy Birthday to my Mum! You’re the best,” he added.

Julie, husband Tom, daughter Vanessa and three grandchildren spent time in Spain during August, with visits to the Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja, ahead of filming the new Gogglebox C4 series this month.

Julie looked stunning on her birthday in a long black tie-wrap dress, featuring a brown and beige pattern.

Caption: Julie Malone dubbed the ‘Queen’ by son Tom Junior. Photo: Instagram.