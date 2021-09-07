



Benidorm is now the only large town in the province that remains at extreme risk, along with 11 other municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants

The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be gradually weakening in the Province. The incidence is now at a new low having seen a considerable decrease in recent days, now down at 174.3 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.

This is a reduction of 43 points from the previous revision that we saw last Friday. In these four days, the number of people with the virus has gone from 4,070 to 3,260, that is, 810 less.

None of the health departments in the region are at extreme risk, after the only one that was in that situation at the end of last week, Orihuela, has dropped to 241.07. However, a total of 24 municipalities in the province continue with rates above 250, of which a dozen have more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Of all of them, the most prominent is Benidorm, the only one of the large towns in the province with a complicated outlook with 200 affected and an index of 283.89. Alicante and Torrevieja, meanwhile, are both out of the area of ​​maximum danger, with 195.27 and 238.58, respectively.

Of the other 11 municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants that are still at extreme risk, seven are in the Orihuela Health Authority, where the incidence continues to be much higher than the rest.

In Callosa de Segura the situation has improved a lot, but the rate is still at 350.29, while Cox drops to 284.32. Almoradí and Redován also improved, although not quite as much, to 377.22 and 328.03, respectively, and Benejúzar rather more slightly, to 367.99. Bigastro and Dolores are more affected, and have both returned to the danger zone, with 260.53 and 252.29, respectively. The municipality of Orihuela is at 184.7.

The areas covered by the General Hospital of Alicante and Sant Joan d’Alacant also improved significantly, up to respective incidences of 184.31 and 179.49 joining several municipalities already at medium risk, El Campello, and Mutxamel. San Vicente del Raspeig still registers an indicator of 205.16, although the trend is downward.

At the other extreme, Monforte del Cid continues with 359.45 although it has improved considerably. Likewise, in the Elda area the average rate is 181.55, but Monóvar continues with a rate of 401.24, thus being the Alicante town of more than 5,000 inhabitants with the worst data. It should be remembered that in this municipality of Medio Vinalopó the Exaltation of Fiestas had to be suspended last Saturday due to its Fiesta Queen testing positive.

In the department of Alcoy, where the overall incidence is 179.94 and Alcoy where it is 158.37, the worst situation continues to be the town of Cocentaina, with a rate of 303.82, although there is a slight improvement. Meanwhile, the decline has been greater in Castalla, which has lowered its index to 229.42, so that the town comes out of the extreme risk category.

In the Marina Baixa the average rate is 188.15 and, apart from Benidorm, no municipality presents a complicated situation; Finestrat adds two more active cases, but the total is only four, and the incidence is medium risk: 56.31. Altea and l’Alfàs del Pi fall to 97.53 and 74.84, while Vila Joiosa has hardly moved and is also at medium risk: 119.32.

The Marina Alta has undergone another very important improvement, and its index is once again much lower than the provincial average, 127.18. Dénia is in a similar situation, with 121.42, like Xàbia, with 124.93. Also Pedreguer and Pego, although both localities add one more active case. Teulada has also improved a lot, but it is still at significant risk with an incidence of 283.74.

In Baix Vinalopó, once again, the contrast between the departments of the General Hospital of Elche and Elche-Crevillent continues, the former with a rate of 184.27 and the latter with 85.88. The latter is by far the lowest in the province. Of course, this last area has registered five deaths in recent days, according to Health. The city of Elche has an incidence of 143.55, so it is also at medium risk.

Finally, the average in the department of Torrevieja is 191.22.