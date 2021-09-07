



By Andrew Atkinson

Former Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown who appeared at Villamartin Plaza in 2019 left an estate worth more than £1.5million.

Scottish born pop singer McKeown fronted the Edinburgh band in the 1970s, with hits including ‘I Only Wanna Be With You’; ‘Bye Bye Baby’, Shang-a-Lang and ‘Give A Little Love’.

McKeown died suddenly at his London home in April, aged 65. Probate records state McKeown’s estate was valued at £1,514,293.

Widow Keiko ­registered the estate, which showed he had not drawn up a will: “Leslie was a good husband but of course everybody has ups and downs. We had lots of good times and hard times,” she said.

Casey Shaddock, President and spokesperson for Villamartin Plaza told The Leader: “It was a pleasure to see Les McKeown in Spain at ‘Villamartini’ as he always called it, we will always remember him.”

The band’s first single was ‘Keep On Dancing’ in 1971; having two No.1 hits in 1975 with ‘Bye Bye Baby’ and ‘Give A Little Love’, plus chart-topping albums with Rollin’ in 1974 and 1975’s ‘Once Upon A Star’.

McKeown toured in recent years under the name Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, performing in front of a capacity audience in Villamartin Plaza, as part of a tour that was to be affected by Covid-19.

Caption: Les McKeown in Villamartin Plaza.