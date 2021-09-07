15 police officers attend Orihuela First aid course





The Orihuela Local Police headquarters accommodated 15 officers from security forces across the region on Monday, where training was provided in first aid and tactical health interventions, the instruction provided by suitably qualified local instructors.

Antonio Sánchez, Councillor for Citizen Security, said that “usually being the first to respond, there are numerous situations that officers meet on a daily basis, and that they must deal with by their own means, often treating people with injuries until the arrival of the first health care services ”.

These courses, cover both practical and theoretical instruction, providing knowledge and strategies for interventions, teaching life saving manoeuvres and techniques, identifying injuries and knowing how to deal with them.