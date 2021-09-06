Torrevieja policia public appeal after motorbike hit-and-run





Torrevieja Policia local have made a public appeal to help trace the owner of a motorbike involved in a serious incident in the city on September 3.

A collision occured during the evening between the motorbike and a cyclist at La Veleta urbanisation roundabout at the junction of Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez with the CV-95.

“The cyclist was in a collision with a motorbike who failed to stop,” said a Policia spokesperson.

Police described the motorbike (similar in photo) is of a champagne colour, with the possibility of the left wing missing. Telephone the local police on 96 570 5326 or 112 if you have any details.