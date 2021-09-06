



FFCV Valencian Community Soccer Federation big kick-off

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation fixtures of the 1st Regional Group 9 2021-2022 season kick-off on the weekend September 19.

The Vega Baja region will feature five Derbies on the opening games of the campaign.

Orihuela B v San Fulgencio, Sporting Dolores v Sporting Albatera, Cox v SC Torrevieja, Rafal v Catral and CFP Orihuela Deportiva v Benijófar.

Other fixtures feature Algorfa v Pinoso and CD Montesinos v Algueña. Racing San Miguel have an opening free weekend.

Meanwhile as pre season friendlies continued amongst Regional clubs, Racing San Miguel CF travelled to CD Beniel de Preferente Murcia on Sunday where they were held by the home side 1-1. Esteban equalised for Racing in the second half after they had traile 1-0 at half-time. Racing keeper Pablo saved a penalty.

“It was a great test for the team because of our notable absentees due to work commitments of Chispas, Paco and Guille.

Sporting Saladar goalkeeper Yonai Culiañez Gil has signed a new contract ahead of the 2021-22 season – saying the club will hopefully surprise a few people.

“I started here from the infantile categories, going through many seasons at the club,” Yonai told the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

Almoradi based Yonai, 26, said: “I left the club for a while but came back three years ago.”

CD Dolores Youth team Technical head coach José Antonio Lopez López and assistant Pablo Vilatò have also been preparing for the 2021-22 season.

José Antonio López López has a wealth of experience having been coach at CD Montesinos, Elche CF, Formentera CF, CF Celtic Elche, CF Independent Alicante, CD Eldense, CF Promesas Rojales and CD Aspense.

“José Antonio will be in charge of coaching the youth team, which began in pre-season on August 16. “Pablo Vilató, a level 1 coach, was an assistant in the Alevín team last season.

“They are working to get the team ready for the start of the season on September 19,” said a club spokesperson.

CD Montesinos hosted Atletico Benejuzar at the Municipal Stadium Los Montesinos last week running out comfortable 4-1 winners in the 2021 Fred Griggs Trophy.