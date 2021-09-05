



CLARO and it’s Cambiemos partner say that the fight to save Cala Mosca, the last unspoilt kilometre on the Orihuela Costa, is still far from over, despite the motion receiving council approval in last Thursday’s Plenary Meeting.

Further down the coastline, the blame game continues on the Mar Menor with the National and Regional governments unable to reach agreement on the measures needed resolve the problems of nitrates in the runoff waters.

But one that is getting away from it all is the delightful Princess Leonor who has started a two year International Baccalaureate program at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales. We all wish her well in her studies.

Image courtesy: https://www.facebook.com/OHTVIDEOYFOTOGRAFIA