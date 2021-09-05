



Hooflepuff completes 683,794 accumulator!

Wolverhampton 56-1 treble

Stratford 31-1 treble

Navan 27-1 double

Galileo Lass 11-2 Thirsk win

By Andrew Atkinson

Love Me Likearock (evens) Hofflepuff (11-2) and Mohi (10-3) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 56-1 treble at Wolverhampton on Saturday night.

Callum Shepherd up on Charlie Hills Love Me Likearock completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 683,794 10-horse accumulator, when winning on Brian Ellison trained Hofflepuff.

Parikarina (11-1) from 16s, and Unique Cut (6-1) tipped each-way both ran second at the Midlands track.

At STRATFORD Presentandcounting (8-11), Bagan (16-5) and Strensham Court (10-3) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 31-1 treble.

At NAVAN Climate (5-1) trained by Jessie Harrington landed the Irish EBF Fillies Maiden, when beating Joseph O’Brien trained 6-4f Adelisa by 1/2 length, with Dollar Value (7-2) scooting home 8 lengths clear returning a fromthehorsesmouth.info 27-1 double.

At THIRSK fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Galileo Lass (11-2) trained by Daryl Holland and ridden by Jason Watson beat Signorina Meriso a neck in the 5f Stud Nursery.

John and Thady Gosden trained fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Boquet (6-5) won the EBF Fillies Novice Stakes under Rob Havlin at ASCOT. Noorban (7-1) tipped each-way in the Windsor & Eton Sea Cadets Handicap finished third.

Each-way tips Super Over (11-2) KEMPTON; Evergreen And Red (11-2) NAVAN; Oso Rapido (5-1) THIRSK Skybet 5 places; Praiano (3-1) HAYDOCK were placed.

Magnificent 10 fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: Galileo Lass (11-2), Presentandcounting (8-11), Bagan (16-5), Boquet (6-5), Climate (5-1), Dollar Value (7-2), Strensham Court (10-3), Love Me Likearock (evens), Mohi (10-3) Hofflepuff (11-2).

Caption: Callum Shepherd rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tips Love Me Likearock and Hofflepuff at Wolverhampton.

