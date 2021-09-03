



Improvements at the Antonio Sequeros de Benejúzar school are progressing at a good pace. The second phase is now underway in buildings 1 and 2 of Primary, at a cost of 362,000 euros.

The mayor, Miguel López, explained that “the works aim to enlarge some areas, as well as refurbish and adapt other facilities that all children will be able to enjoy.”

“The Primary 1 building will see the expansion of the kitchen and dining room. which will have an additional 40 square meters, allowing a total of 80 seats,” he explained.

The toilets will also be renovated in this building, with the aim of making them more accessible to children with reduced mobility. There will also be improvements to the heating system, the renovation of the fire protection systems as well as the installation of new data points and power outlets.

In the Primary 2 building the toilets will be completely renovated and adapted for children with reduced mobility with the installation of an access ramp and a lift as well as the improvement of fire protection facilities.